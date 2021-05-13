‘Da’ Burg’ book signing Saturday

Orangeburg native and author Kevin A. Rasberry will hold a book-signing event for “Da' Burg – Orangeburg Black History.”
The 291-page book profiles 81 people, 23 places, two bands and one event.
The book signing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Thee Matriarch, located at 1170 Fischer St. A limited supply of books will be available onsite and Rasberry will also be signing books previously purchased.
Find out more about the book at www.amazon.com/gp/new-releases/books/4991
