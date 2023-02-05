A chicken and fish restaurant has opened in Orangeburg.

Cyn-Ron Chicken and Fish Place opened Jan. 14 at the former Pizza Hut at 991 John C. Calhoun Drive.

"I felt that Orangeburg needed a restaurant with good food," owner Ronnie Hughes said.

The restaurant is named after Hughes' deceased wife, Cynthia, as well as after him -- Ron.

"I ain't found nobody else close to her," Hughes said. The couple was married 21 years before she died in 1995.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Mondays and Sundays.

Cyn-Ron serves baked chicken, fried chicken, hamburgers, fried whiting and fried tilapia fillet sandwiches.

The restaurant also has sides to include: cole slaw, potato salad, onion rings, French fries, string beans, rice, macaroni and cheese.

Cyn-Ron fills a building that has been vacant for nearly seven years. Pizza Hut closed the restaurant in September 2016.

Hughes, who is originally from Brooklyn, New York, has lived in Orangeburg for the past three years. He once owned a restaurant in New York.

"For the three years I have been here, the food for the most part is terrible," he said. "I won't name names, but it is bad."

"I was very disappointed," Hughes continued. "I figured if I opened a restaurant here, I would have no competition."

The restaurant provides dine-in and offers take-out and currently employs two.

As the business grows he plans to hire more people.

"I want to start small and get a signature dish or two and then that will attract people," Hughes said. "Then I will slowly add to it.

"We had to put quite a few dollars in here," Hughes said. "It needed a lot of work."

The 77-year-old said he would like to see more seniors start their own business.

"I encourage older people to do this," he said.

In addition to Cyn-Ron, Hughes also has a produce farm in Cope where he grows watermelon, cantaloupe, corn, okra, squash, green peas and cabbage.

Jilbonna Jennings praised the restaurant, which she has visited a few times.

"I came back because the food is fresh, hot and it was good," Jennings said, noting in her opinion the restaurant is the best in Orangeburg at the present time.

For more information about Cyn-Ron or to place an order, call 803-855-2531 or 347-836-1123.