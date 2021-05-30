Cyclists return to roads in support of Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its 13th annual “A Ride to Remember” cycling event this summer to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support. After going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this three-day group ride is returning to South Carolina roads on July 9-11.

Three-hundred seventy-five cyclists are already registered to take on this year’s A Ride to Remember, presented by RYOBI. Participants in the group ride will pedal 252 miles from Greenville to Charleston, with stops in Newberry and Orangeburg. Cyclists who prefer to ride 252 miles on their own throughout the month of July may still participate through the event’s month-long virtual challenge, July 1-31, 2021.

“We are excited to move forward with A Ride to Remember, providing options for riders to join us in-person or to participate wherever they are,” said Cindy Alewine, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter. “We continue to monitor state and local public health guidelines as we plan, and we are committed to prioritizing rider health and safety throughout this event.”

Registration for A Ride to Remember is open at www.aridetoremember.org. The fee to join the 3-day group ride is $100, with a $750 fundraising minimum per rider. There is no fee or fundraising minimum to participate in the virtual challenge.