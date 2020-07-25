Customers, vendors praise new farmers market

She said the new location has meant an increase in vendor size as well as more customers.

"We no longer have to close due to weather. We also have heated and cooled restrooms for our vendors and customers," Roberson said. "With the pavilion, we are able to give our vendors access to electricity and WiFi. We also have a public municipal parking lot next to our location."

Roberson said feedback has been positive.

"We have received great feedback from not only vendors but customers," she said. "Under the pavilion is much cooler than the tents and tables in the middle of the road."

Bowman farmer David Wideman was busy trying to keep up with customer demand with his tables full of squash, tomatoes, peaches, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, peas and okra.

"It is better than the old location," he said. "When it rains, we don't have to pack up and leave."

Wideman says he has seen business increase since moving to the new location.

"People stay longer because it is cooler," he said. "They buy and are not in a rush to get out of the sun."

Orangeburg resident Sharon Cook comes to the downtown market every time it is open. She wouldn't miss it for the world.