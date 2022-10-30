Curry receives genealogy book award

Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr., a founder of Renaissance Publications LLC and graduate of South Carolina State University, received the 2022 International African American Historical and Genealogy Society Book Award in the Regional Genealogy category for his publication titled “The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol.1, A Narrative History.”

The award was presented during the virtual International African American Historical & Genealogical Society Book Awards ceremony during the African American Historical & Genealogical Society Conference held October 12-15. Winners were honored for their outstanding publications that accurately examines and portrays African American history and genealogy in a wide variety of genres both fiction and non-fiction, for adults and young readers.

"The Awakening: The Seawright-Ellison Family Saga, Vol.1, A Narrative History" is a collection of stories about the descendants of two families that share a common ancestor, Martha Kitchings Seawright Ellison, born into slavery, in 1849, in Aiken County, South Carolina. The book includes the stories of Curry’s great-grandfather, Robert L. Seawright, cousins Ulysses Kitchings and Floster L. Ellison Jr., who all lived in the Sawyerdale community of western Orangeburg County.

Robert, who moved to Columbia, during World War II, was employed at Pacific Mills as a skilled laborer. During his employment at Pacific Mills, Robert was part of a mobilized workforce of skill laborers who manufactured military uniforms for soldiers.

Ulysses served as a principal of Sardis School, an African American Rosenwald school in Salley.

Floster, inspired by Civil Rights Movement, co-founded the Palmetto State Barbers Association to organize African American barbers across South Carolina, made history as the first African American barber inspector in the state of South Carolina. Floster worked alongside with famed social reformer and civil rights activist Modjeska Simkins to integrate the South Carolina Department of Mental Health hospital system, which resulted in Floster making history again, becoming the first Director of Social Services of Crafts Farrow State Hospital (South Carolina Lunatic Asylum) in 1965.

The book includes the story of Tommy Ellison, a native of Salley, who pursued a legendary career in gospel music, affectionately known by his fans in Orangeburg, and across the country as “Mr. Superstar of Gospel.” The book also includes an appendix section that features local history of the Sawyerdale community, the Palmetto State Barbers Association, Tommy Ellison & The Five Singing Stars, and family churches located in western Orangeburg County, Oakey Spring Missionary and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of North.

For more information, visit www.renaissancepubllc.com.