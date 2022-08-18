 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cunningham to visit Orangeburg

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will be in Orangeburg on Saturday to speak at an Orangeburg County Democratic Party meeting.

Cunningham will speak to supporters and party members at 9 a.m. at 1361 Russell Street, Orangeburg.

The lawyer and the former engineer has touted the fact that he is the only Democrat in the state over the past decade to flip a Republican seat in a major race, a win that got him one term in the U.S. House.

He faces Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in November.

Cunningham’s running mate is Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq.

Joe Cunningham

Cunningham

 Jeffrey Collins, AP
