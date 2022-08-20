Cunningham focuses on crime, jobs, more; Democrat makes campaign stop in Orangeburg

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham says he wants violent criminals off the streets and more opportunities for the children who grow up in South Carolina.

“We need a governor who’s going to fight crime and keep these bad people locked up and off our streets and right now we don’t,” Cunningham said Saturday to a group of just under 50 people who gathered at 1361 Russell Street.

The meeting was held by the Orangeburg County Democratic Party.

“Why would communities work with law enforcement to help get violent offenders off the streets if they’re going to go through a revolving door and get back on the streets and keep on committing crime? That puts people at risk,” Cunningham said.

He also called for keeping firearms out of the hands of “people who shouldn’t have guns.”

“We have a governor right now who thinks everybody should have a gun, even if they’re a violent criminal,” Cunningham said.

He called for the need to keep kids and schools safe.

“This is the reason we’re doing it,” Cunningham said. “It’s not about us, but about the little ones coming after us.”

He made a reference to the future generations while acknowledging his 4-year-old son, Boone, who was also present.

Cunningham also said he’s more supportive of educators than McMaster.

“We have teachers now who are leaving in droves. They’re leaving our state because our governor has failed them. Our governor continues to insult them and underpay them and disrespect them,” Cunningham said.

“I can’t think of a more noble investment than investing in our teachers,” he added.

“When we fail teachers, we fail our children as well,” he said.

“It’s important to make sure that the schools are willing to put teachers, who’re in these schools, look like the kids they’re teaching. Right now we have a crisis. We have hardly any Black men who are in our schools. We need to be able to do a better job of recruiting teachers and recruiting people into the profession,” Cunningham said.

If elected, Cunningham plans to roll out a plan to offer incentives to retain teachers, he said.

“Education and health care,” Cunningham said. “Folks need to be educated and healthy to be contributing members of society.”

Cunningham said residents from across the state have told him that they also want more job opportunities.

“Most people we talk to just want the opportunity. They want jobs,” he said.

Cunningham, however, said “Jobs are leaving our state and go to Georgia. They’re going to Florida. They’re going to North Carolina.”

“Our kids are graduating from college and they’re not sticking around here because the jobs aren’t here. They’re going to Charleston or Atlanta or New York or L.A. or Chicago. I want these kids to stay in South Carolina because the opportunities are going to be here,” he said.

“When I’m governor, we’re going to have opportunities of the future,” he said.

Cunningham also said, if elected, he’ll:

• Work to eliminate the state income tax

• Legalize marijuana

• Legalize sports betting

• Look to expand revenue sources

Cunningham said he’ll also work to expunge the criminal records of low-level drug offenders.

“Over four years is sure as hell enough time to fix some of the problems that exist in our state, but our governor, McMaster, is going to perpetuate it. That’s why it’s time for new leadership,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham served as the U.S. 1st District congressman from 2019 through 2021, but wasn’t successful in his reelection bid in 2020.

He faces Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in November.

Cunningham’s running mate is Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq.