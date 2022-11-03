Cunningham calls for students to vote; Democratic gov. candidate visits S.C. State

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham stopped by South Carolina State University on Thursday to encourage students to vote.

“I want encourage people to get out and use their vote, which is their voice, and let them know that they’ve got skin in the game,” he said in an interview.

“I'm running against somebody who has been politician for literally longer than I've been alive. My view of what's at stake here is their freedoms, their future, their education, their jobs, and I think it's important to touch every single corner the state,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham appeared as a guest at a “Get Out and Vote” rally on S.C. State’s campus. The former congressman is challenging Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in Tuesday’s election.

Cunningham said he’d like to see more funding for the only public historically Black university in the state.

“S.C. State needs to be fully funded as our state's only publicly funded HBCU,” Cunningham said. He said the school should have “a governor that's going to be a champion for them. That's exactly what I want to be.”

He told the students, “We're a state being led by politicians who are losers.

“I'm sick and tired of watching the same politicians serve for 30, 40, 50 years. Henry McMaster has been a politician literally longer than I've been alive.”

Cunningham said schools lack teachers because of low pay.

“Our teachers right now are leaving in droves. I'm a proud product of public schools, so will my son be. I will make sure he's got a good, quality education. Right now, it's embarrassing what we're paying our teachers here in South Carolina. Embarrassing,” Cunningham said.

“This outdated thinking in South Carolina has got to go. We have politicians, we have Gov. Henry McMaster who doesn't even think we should have medical marijuana. We all have family members, people we know and love, who are suffering with cancer or another chronic illness who just want relief, folks,” Cunningham said.

He encouraged the students let their voices be heard.

“We deserve a brighter future here. Y’all deserve a brighter future. Y’all deserve a state where you don't have to leave the state boundaries to find good-paying work, where teachers are paid a living wage. But folks, we can do that together if you get out and vote,” Cunningham said.

“We need y’all to get out and vote. Move your feet, get out and vote now, early vote. Tell your parents, tell your family, tell your friends, tell everybody that we're fighting for something bigger, that we're fighting for that next generation of leadership,” Cunningham said.

“That’s y’alls time to lead and you have to stand up and speak out,” Cunningham said.

Students said they were glad Cunningham visited campus.

“The fact that you took the time out of your busy schedule in the middle of a campaign to come here and make it understood that you care about what's going on at HBCU campuses means the world to me,” Aubrey Brown.

Derek Owen said, “HBCUs don't get as much acknowledgement as they deserve. So to hear that he was interested enough to contact us, to come to our campus, means so much.”

Owen noted that, “back in the day, African-Americans didn't have that right to vote.

“I think it should be utilized now that we have this opportunity to vote.”

Brown said the visit, “motivates us to vote because he came for sure, but we should be motivated to vote anyway. We're black in America.”