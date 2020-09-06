Cultivating Leaders: Vance native founds nonprofit to promote STEM

Cultivating Leaders is a 501c3 charitable non-profit established in 2018 by Dr. Joe Jamal Rush.
The organization educates, activates, empowers and inspires youth from underserved communities to obtain leadership and STEM educational skills.
Cultivating Leaders uses education as the primary tool to bridge the gap of youth by developing their minds, interpersonal, communication and networking skills.
Rush, a native of Vance, graduated from a historical Black college/university with a ABET-accredited engineering degree from Claflin University. Rush created the organization to provide children and youth in his hometown and through neighboring communities -- Orangeburg, Holly Hill and Vance.
In his experience attending rural area schools and growing up facing economic challenges, Rush always had a strong desire to make his family proud and inspire peers in lower and higher grade levels. He believes one of the most valuable skills a child can learn or be taught is to be a strong leader.
After graduating from Lake Marion High School in 2005, Rush started his college journey and soon realized his desire to be a selfless leader. When he graduated from college and started his career with Boeing South Carolina, he made it his civic duty to give back by creating his own non-profit.
With the support of over 20 male volunteers, Cultivating Leaders launched its initial community service program, “Visionary Men,” at Lake Marion High in the Orangeburg County School District. Visionary Men provides an opportunity for male youth in grades 3-12 to enhance their relationships with peers, assist them in personal development and promote better relationships through a framework of service, responsibility and friendship.
According to the 2020 U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics Report, Black/African Americans make up only 5.4% of engineering careers. As a professional in the engineering field, Rush understands the importance of the access to build STEM basics. This year, the organization will pilot programs to create soft skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics for students enrolled in Cultivating Leaders.
To make an ever bigger impact in communities with a high population of underserved youth, the program has a partnership with The Live Connect Mobile STEM Truck. The truck is a mobile classroom that visits rural areas and provides STEM resources to students and educators and offers hands-on activities equipped with electronics, robotics engineering, and mobile app development.
The STEM Truck -- owned by Dr. Karina Liles, assistant professor for the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Claflin University --- creates an opportunity for students of Cultivating Leaders to grow a love for science. The partnership will provide an opportunity for Cultivating Leaders to inspire youth to become young innovators, collaborate with their peers, and work independently.
“I like to think that Cultivating Leaders is a place where students can develop skills on every level,” Rush said. “I am excited about encouraging children of color to go beyond their limits and the support of the community for a small town boy from Vance, S.C.”
To become a mentor or donate to Cultivating Leaders, contact cultivatingleaders.sc@gmail.com or visit their website at www.cultivatingleaders.org/support.
