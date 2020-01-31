Several CSX Transportation railroad crossings will be closed for repair and maintenance throughout The T&D Region during the month of February.
Work on CSX rail crossings will begin Monday and run through Friday, Feb. 28, according to CSX.
Traffic will have to be rerouted for the work. Signs will be in place marking detour routes.
All crossings are generally closed anywhere from two to five days while the work is underway.
The work generally entails the replacement of railroad cross ties.
Inclement weather could cause track maintenance delays or rescheduling.
Here is a list of projected railroad crossing closures and their general locations:
Bamberg
• Second Street between Cotton Avenue and Main Street -- closing on or around Monday, Feb. 3
Cope
• Slab Landing Road between Cotton Avenue and Main Street -- closing on or around Monday, Feb. 3
• Whisenhunt Road between Mott Drive and Bamberg Road -- closing on or around Monday, Feb. 3
• Bamberg Road (U.S. 301) between Whisenhunt Road and Ryn Street -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Ryn Street between Bamberg Road (U.S. 301) and Doyle Hayden Street -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Carver School Road between Bamberg Road (U.S. 301) and Simon Siding Road -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Blewer Road between Poppy Road and Calvery Road -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Cordova
• Elder Branch Road between Blewer Road and Calvery Road -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 5
• Opie Road between Blewer Road and Mack Road -- closing on or around Thursday, Feb. 6
• Mack Road between Blewer Road and Opie Road -- closing on or around Thursday, Feb. 6
• Cordova Road between Railroad Avenue and Flashover Lane -- closing on or around Thursday, Feb. 6
Orangeburg
• Hidden Acres Road/Mixon Mill Road between Cordova Road and Riley Road -- closing on or around Monday, Feb. 10
• Cannon Bridge Road between Cordova Road and Adicks Road -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Stonewall Jackson Street between Glover Street and Folly Road -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 12
• Broughton Street between Dukes Street and Union Street -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 12
• Rowe Street between Dukes Street and Union Street -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 12]
• John C. Calhoun Drive (U.S. 301) between Braddy Street and Bleakley Street -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 13
• Whitman Street between Gregg Street and Five Chop Road -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 13
• Five Chop Road/Dorchester Street between Gregg Street and Whitman Street -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 13
• Whittaker Parkway between Maxwell Place and Walker Avenue -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 13
• Old Elloree Road near the Husqvarna plant -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Tobago Road off of Russell Street -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 18.
• Champy Road between Russell Street and Wilcants Road -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Gramling Road between Russell Street and Wilcants Road -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Glenzell Road between Cameron Road and Legendary Road -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Hollbrook Street between Cameron Road and Legendary Road -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 19
• Till Road between Cameron Road and Legendary Road -- closing on or around Wednesday, Feb. 19
• East Orange Road between Cameron Road and Legendary Road -- closing on or around Thursday, Feb. 20
Cameron
• Shulmer Road between Russell Street and Kiefer Court -- closing on or around Thursday, Feb. 20
• Whisperwood Road between Russell Street and Gin Bay Road -- closing on or around Monday, Feb. 24
• Gabrielle Road between Russell Street and Gin Bay Road -- closing on or around Monday, Feb. 24
• Cemetery Road between Boyce Lawton Drive and Nursery Street -- closing on or around Monday, Feb. 24
• First Street near Boyce Lawton Drive -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Old State Road between Cameron Road and Boyce Lawton Drive -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Winding Brook Drive between Cameron Road and St. John Road -- closing on or around Tuesday, Feb. 25
• Nates Store Road between Cameron Road and Oakview Road -- closing on or around Friday, Feb. 28
