Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Cross resident has been identified as the person killed in a crash near Eutawville on Saturday morning.

Stephonn Lee Jr., 17, of County Line Road, died of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The crash occurred at 6:45 a.m. on Addidas Street near Horizon Street, eight miles east of Eutawville.

A 2002 Toyota Tacoma as traveling east when it ran off the road to the right. The Tacoma struck a ditch and overturned, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Lee was the only occupant of the vehicle.