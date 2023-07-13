Recent timely, abundant rainfall and warming temperatures have helped to spur growth of Orangeburg area row crops after a slow start due to a cool spring.

Farmers are hoping there is more of the same to come.

“Everything looks pretty fair,” Orangeburg County farmer Dean Hutto said. “Weather has been good."

Hutto currently grows corn, cotton, peanuts and soybeans in the eastern end of the county near the Providence and Holly Hill communities.

He said some spots have had "too much rain," but "there is nothing to complain about."

“Corn, cotton, peanuts, soybeans: It all looks good as long as we can continue to get rain,” Hutto said.

Harry Wimberly, who farms corn, soybeans, cotton and peanuts in the Branchville area, also said generally the crops look good.

He said there were some concerns with the corn crop due to intense heat, but recent rains have helped turn around the corn crop.

"If we keep getting rainfall, it will be the kind of rain that will make a pretty good corn crop," Wimberly said.

Wimberly says his cotton, peanuts and soybeans are looking good, though cotton and soybeans have experienced some deer damage.

"The biggest thing wrong with cotton is the price," Wimberly said, noting cotton was selling at under 80 cents a pound.

The important thing for all crops from now through August is heat and water.

"Too much heat and not enough water is going to be bad on all of it," he said.

Orangeburg County Clemson Extension Agent Jonathan Croft said irrigated and dryland corn in Orangeburg County has the potential to be a good crop.

"There are some areas that stands are not what we wanted them to be and fertilizer was leached away from the crop early on due to heavy rainfall," Croft said. "There are a couple of areas that dryland corn was struggling some last week due to heat and lack of rain."

"Some of that should be taken care of after the rains received this past weekend and today (July 10)," Croft said. "At this time we need to receive more timely rain to finish out grain fill and then we need good weather during dry down and harvest."

The story is the same in Calhoun County.

"The corn crop looks pretty good at the moment," Calhoun County Clemson Extension Agent Charles Davis said. "We struggled early on with cold, wet weather slowing plant growth, but that issue is behind us."

"It hasn’t been terribly hot, so pollination seems good on irrigated and dryland corn," he said. "Remember that dryland corn yields are very rainfall-dependent, and soil types can significantly affect how well corn performs from one side of the road to the other. We need continued mild weather and frequent rains to take this crop to the finish line."'

For cotton, Croft said a cool spring slowed cotton growth.

"The slow growth has set the crop behind and there are some concerns about how late the crop will be," Croft said. "At this time cotton needs timely rainfall and continued summer time temps."

Davis echoed Croft on cotton.

"This spring was not a cotton spring; the crop appears to be 2-3 weeks behind on growth," he said. "Cool and wet are not cotton’s best growing conditions, and we had an abundance of both this spring."

Davis said decent rainfall has kept both dryland and irrigated cotton looking about the same.

Cotton has reaped the benefits of the recent warm weather.

"The past two weeks have kicked cotton out of the doldrums, and it is beginning to grow well now, but I think it will still be a late crop," he said. "Warm weather is cotton’s friend as long as water is available."

Croft said peanuts are in the same situation as cotton due to a cool spring.

"Recent warm temperatures and rainfall have helped and peanuts have taken off," Croft said. "The crop now needs timely rainfall during pod fill and good harvest weather when we get into late September and October."

"They (peanuts) have lagged behind all spring, and some runner peanuts may struggle to close the row middles by mid-summer, which will present problems with weed control later in the season," Davis said. "Again, the last two weeks of more seasonable weather improved the looks of the crop, but peanuts remain behind schedule on growth."

Croft said soybeans across the county are in various planted stages with some in the pod-fill stage and some just emerging.

"The crop so far looks about average, but we have a lot of acres that were planted later this year," Croft said. "The weather during August and September will be key to how this crop finishes out."

Davis said soybeans were planted later than other crops and so missed some of the negative weather conditions in the spring.

"Stands are good on both irrigated and dryland beans," Davis said. "As long as moisture continues from irrigation or rainfall, soybeans have a chance at a good crop this year."

Looking ahead for the rest of the growing season, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation for the area.