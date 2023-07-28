Update: Locklear has been found safe:

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is looking for a 31-year-old woman who was reportedly kidnapped at 1 a.m. Friday from the Dodge’s gas station at 1801 Old Edisto Drive.

Investigators are seeking Darlene Baker, also known as Darlene Locklear.

She is a white woman who stands 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 135 pounds and has a tattoo on her neck of the word “turtle” and an arrow.

She was reportedly taken against her will in a 2006 to 2016 white Chevrolet Impala with a factory spoiler and possibly temporary tags from either North Carolina or Virginia.

The person who reported the alleged kidnapping said the person who may have taken her goes by the name, “Chris.”

He’s described as a 29 to 30-year-old white man, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing between 135 to 140 pounds. “Chris” also has thinning hair and a tattoo of a cross on his right wrist.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Baker or “Chris” is asked to call Det. Bryan Haynes at 803-308-1206. Tips may also be sent anonymously using the Tip411 app on a smart cellphone.