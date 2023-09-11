The campus of South Carolina State University went on lockdown around 3 p.m. Monday. The lockdown was lifted at 4:30 p.m.
The lockdown followed a report of a man with a gun on the S.C. State campus, according to university spokesperson Sam Watson. The report was not confirmed.
Claflin University was not on lockdown as initially reported. Spokesperson J. Craig Cotton said Claflin University staff and students are being asked remain vigilant and to call 911 if anyone suspicious is seen on campus.
Both campuses were also locked down for about 30 minutes on Saturday around midnight, Watson said.
Saturday’s lockdown was in response to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Goff Avenue.