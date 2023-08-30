Orangeburg

Two vehicles were reported stolen from different places in Orangeburg on Friday, according incident reports.

The first one was reported stolen at 6:33 a.m. from a Whaley Street residence.

A woman told officers that she’d left her employer-owned white Toyota Corolla unsecured, with a spare key inside of it, a report said.

She also discovered that someone had rummaged through her personal vehicle, a 2015 Honda Odyssey.

City cameras recorded two males and one female tugging on vehicle door handles in the area just after 3 a.m.

At 3:15 a.m., the camera showed the two males entering the Corolla. The same two males returned at 6 a.m. and took it.

City cameras show the Corolla driving onto Whaley Street, making a left turn across Broughton Street and then onto Robert E. Lee Street.

The value of the Corolla is $17,600.

In the other incident, the manager of RK&K, located at 695 Laurel Street, reported around 3 p.m. that someone stole the business’s 2022 white Ford F-150 SuperCab pickup truck.

The manager left the truck unlocked in the parking lot around 8:30 a.m., according to a report. A spare key was inside the truck.

Just after 10 p.m., a detective found the truck behind a Peasley Street building. It was stuck in a mud hole.

The value of the truck is $30,000.