Two men have been charged in the Easter drive-by shooting that left one person dead and two injured.

Levern Miguel Glover, 18, of 165 Lynx Drive, Williston and Drevon Malik Owens, 19, of 395 Middle Street, Bamberg, are charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of murder and criminal conspiracy.

Glover’s also charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

“This is truly mindboggling as to why someone would commit such a senseless act,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. “You know we are going to find you. We will not give up until you are brought to justice to face your crimes.”

Warrants claim that Glover shot and killed 15-year-old Dantavious Dowling, of Denmark, in the parking lot of the Southern Lodge Hotel, located at 3616 St. Matthews Road outside Orangeburg. Dowling died at the scene.

Glover’s also accused of shooting two other people.

A 14-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to his back. He was on his stomach and complained he couldn’t feel his legs when Orangeburg County deputies arrived.

A 23-year-old man was also shot. He attempted to render aid to the teens.

Owens is accused of driving the vehicle used in the shooting.

A third person was allegedly involved in the April 9 shooting, but that person’s name was redacted from warrants against Glover and Owens provided by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

If Owens and Glover are convicted, they face up to life in prison.

The ongoing investigation is being led by Inv. Robert Davis.