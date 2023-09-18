Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Multiple items were stolen from a Glenfield Apartments unit, located at 2450 Columbia Road, according to an incident report.

The tenant was away for several days. Her neighbor called, saying she thought the tenant’s apartment had been burglarized.

The tenant let officers in her apartment first.

The following items were reported stolen: an Amazon Firestick, a 32-inch LG television, a 35-inch LG television, two 42-inch LG televisions and all of her son’s clothes, shoes and pampers.

The 32-inch television was found in the parking lot.

The value of the stolen items is $2,497.