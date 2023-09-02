Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An unlocked truck was stolen from a pre-owned vehicle lot in Orangeburg, but it was later found near Ridgeville, according to an incident report.

The owner of Karz Auto Plus, located at 1055 Amelia Street, reported on Thursday that someone stole a 2005 gray Ford F250 from the lot.

An officer asked a dispatcher to list the truck in a national database of missing/stolen property.

A little while later, the dispatcher reported that the S.C. Highway Patrol had already located the truck on Interstate 26 at mile marker 187.

SCHP had the truck towed to a lot by a Ridgeville wrecker service.

The value of the truck is $5,000.