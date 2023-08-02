Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A stranger shot a 41-year-old Orangeburg man in the right buttock on Monday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of Whaley Street and Bayne Street.

The man told officers that he was sitting on his front porch playing with his cellphone when he heard about five shots fired.

He heard the bullets “ping” as they struck the chain-link fence.

As the man started to run from the gunfire, he felt immense pain in his buttocks.

He jumped several fences to get to his cousin’s house on Sulton Court, where the cousin called for help.

The cousin told officers that she and her boyfriend were asleep in bed at 5:12 a.m. when they awoke to someone knocking at the door.

When she answered the door, she saw her injured and bleeding cousin.

In an unrelated report, a manager at Home Builders’ Supply Company Inc. reported someone intercepted checks from the Sellers Avenue business.

The business mailed checks on July 25 in the amounts of $6,094.27, $172.87 and $4,728.75 from the U.S. Post Office on Middleton Street.

Within a few days, someone intercepted the checks and altered them so the payee was an individual in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It’s not known if the business’s bank lost money.