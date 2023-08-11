A St. George man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his father, a prominent retired attorney in the community.

A Dorchester County jury found 51-year-old Jason Bell of St. George guilty of murdering James “Jim” Bell, according to 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

“This was a case that rocked the small, but mighty, community of St. George. It has been remarkable to see how the town rallied around this family in the face of this tragedy,” Pascoe said in a release.

“We are grateful that the victim’s wife, who was also the defendant’s mother, was able to persevere and testify in this trial. Her strength is unparalleled,” he said.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced Jason Bell to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for two hours before rendering a verdict.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Jason Bell waited until celebratory fireworks began before shooting his sleeping father.

The victim was shot with his own Colt .38 revolver twice on the left side of his head. The elder Bell’s wife of 50 years found him the following morning unresponsive in his recliner.

The defendant originally attempted to persuade law enforcement that the victim had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That theory quickly fall apart when it was determined that a revolver found underneath the victim’s body had been fired twice.

The St. George Police Department immediately interviewed the defendant and he admitted he drank an entire bottle of champagne or rum before noon on that day, removed the weapon from a drawer in the home while his parents were out for lunch, loaded the weapon and then planned to shoot his father that evening.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Litigation Counsel David Osborne with Assistant Solicitor Jillian Frederick as second chair.

Pascoe thanked Capt. Adam Dunaway, Chief Brett Camp, the St. George Police Department, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Coroner Paul Brouthers, and the Dorchester County Clerk of Court for their roles in making the trial happen.