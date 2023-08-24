More than $250,000 worth of heavy equipment reported stolen in Georgia has been recovered in Orangeburg County, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Thursday.

“We were able to develop information that led to this recovery near Bowman this week,” Ravenell said in a release.

“It’s extremely satisfying knowing these expensive pieces of equipment are on their way back to the rightful owners,” he said.

Kaleb Edmonds, 32, of St. George is being held on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen goods greater than $10,000.

A Florida man reported Monday that he had purchased an allegedly stolen skid steer from a man in Orangeburg County.

An investigation led to a remote farm near Bowman where multiple items were discovered, including an excavator valued at $55,000, the sheriff said.

The items were allegedly taken from an auction house in Jeff Davis County, Georgia, where an individual presented fake checks to pay for the equipment, Ravenell said.

Edmonds is currently being sought for questioning by at least six agencies around the Southeast, investigators said.