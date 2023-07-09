The passenger in a 2023 Mustang that crashed Friday passed away Saturday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reports.

The incident took place at about 12:30 a.m. on SC 310 near Lodge Hall Street about seven miles south of Vance, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Mustang was traveling east on SC 310 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver from Summerville was injured and was transported by helicopter to Prisma Health Richland.

The lone passenger from Holly Hill died Saturday at the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol.

The name of the deceased was not available from the Orangeburg County Coroner.