Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Santee woman is accused of using an ax to damage a car and break her way into a home, according to warrants and an incident report.

Latavia Ibryia Brown, 24, of 563 Resort Street, is charged with first-degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property and third-degree assault and battery.

Her charges stem from a June 27 incident at a Second Street home.

The three people inside the home alleged the woman was outside yelling and striking the car with an ax.

They claimed she then used the ax to break a window of the home and come inside.

Once the woman was inside the home, she allegedly slapped another woman in the face twice. The other two people in the home weren’t physically injured.

Brown was taken into custody on Thursday.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant released Brown on a public recognizance bond on Friday. That means Brown didn’t have to post any money to get out of jail.

She could face up to life in prison if she’s convicted of first-degree burglary.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Branchville man is accused of breaking into Woody’s Pawn Shop. Police say they found him in the store at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Courage Antonio Fox, 27, of Branchville, is facing one count of second-degree burglary.

Officers responded to the business, located at 898 Russell Street, after receiving notification that the alarm had been activated.

When they arrived, they saw glass shattered on one side of the building.

Officers went inside, announced their presence and ordered anyone in the building to come out with their hands up.

They heard a man’s voice behind a closed door saying, “I do have my hands up.”

Officers opened the door and took the man into custody without incident.

An officer searched the man outside and allegedly found a white powdery substance in the wallet they took from his pants pocket.

Officers redacted a portion of the report, but the next sentence states, “He last used approximately lunch time the day before.” He has not been charged with a drug offense.

Officers took the man to MUSC-Orangeburg because he had a scrape on his right elbow and left knee.

After getting medical clearance, officers took him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If Fox is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.