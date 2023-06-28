A 63-year-old Santee man is accused of shooting and killing a 27-year-old Elloree man on Tuesday afternoon.

Hercules Felder, of 440 Hampshire Court, is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at his home.

The shooting incident took place in Felder’s yard at 1 p.m., according to an incident report.

Felder called 911, allegedly to report that he shot the man.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw the Elloree man’s cousin holding pressure on the wound to his head.

Deputies found Felder on his porch with his hands up. He told deputies that he’d secured a handgun in the house before they arrived, the report said.

The Elloree man’s cousin told deputies that they’d come to Felder’s house because he allegedly owed the Elloree man money.

Another witness reported seeing Felder on the porch. The witness claims Felder said he was going inside the house to retrieve his gun.

Felder allegedly exited the home and began to fire the gun, the report states.

By the time the Elloree man reached the driver’s side door of his vehicle, he collapsed, according to the incident report.

Felder told deputies that there was an ongoing issue between him and the Elloree man, the report claims.

Felder said he told the Elloree man to stay off of his property.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released the name of the Elloree man.

Felder remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.