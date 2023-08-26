For parents sending their children to school, safety is important. For students, seeing familiar, approachable figures in the hallways means the world. For the Orangeburg County School District, ensuring both these elements come alive daily is where school resource officers come into play. These officers serve a majority of schools. Sgt. Kendrick McCullum and Deputy Quentin Williams of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office are representative of the dedication of SROs.

McCullum, who formerly served at Robert E. Howard Middle School, has been a constant figure at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School for the past eight years. In addition to being an officer of the law, he has been a mentor, guide, and friend to over 1,100 students.

"I've had the privilege of seeing many students grow over the years, and it's heartwarming when they reach out after graduation. A few have even been inspired to walk the path of law enforcement, and it's an indescribable feeling knowing I played a small part in their journey," McCullum said.

Emphasizing the importance of visibility, he believes that being available can make all the difference to a student in need. "Each day, I wear this badge, not just as a symbol of law and order, but as a testament to my purpose. It's incredible how often the students themselves are the anchors of my day," he adds.

On the other side of the district, Williams serves at Carver-Edisto Middle School. His connection with the school is personal and profound. He attended the school from kindergarten and graduated from Edisto High School in 2011.

As an SRO for five years, his dual role as an alumnus and an officer affords him a unique perspective. "Our students are the torchbearers of the future, and I've been where they are. I understand their journey, and I am here, at the school and in the community, to ensure they can be their very best," Williams said.

He has gone beyond his duty by initiating a student-involved security team and taking on the role of MUSC Health and Wellness Liaison.

"Our SROs, Including Sgt. McCullum, Deputy Williams, and all others across our district, embody the dedication and commitment that goes beyond just ensuring safety. They play an integral role in shaping and nurturing and supportive environment. Their consistent presence and genuine care make a significant difference in our students' lives every day," said Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District superintendent.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety has recently awarded the district a grant that will cover the complete expenses for SROs at two of the district's elementary schools. Funding for other SROs in the district comes from collaborative efforts between the district and either the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office or the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.