Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Witnesses claim an ax-wielding female damaged a car, vandalized a Santee home and slapped another woman, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The female was allegedly holding an ax and yelling outside a Second Street home at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The female then allegedly struck a 2018 red Honda Accord multiple times with the ax.

The witnesses claim the female then broke a window of the home, went inside and slapped a woman twice in the face.

Witnesses were familiar with the female, the report states.

The female left the scene before deputies arrived, the report said.

In an unrelated incident, someone reported hearing shots fired on Presidential Drive outside Orangeburg just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies weren’t able to find any evidence of gunfire at the scene.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A concerned citizen reported seeing smoke from railroad ties along Magnolia Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

When an officer arrived, she noted several ties were on fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene with a water cannon.

Dispatchers notified Norfolk Southern.