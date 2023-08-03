Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone reported seeing a 1-year-old boy in Chestnut Street, near the intersection with Nelson Street, just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find the boy and several small dogs in the front yard, according to an incident report.

The front door of the home was completely open and a plastic baby gate was on the floor of the porch, not upright in the doorway, the report claims.

An officer called into the residence to see if anyone was inside.

After several minutes, a woman came up from the back of the residence and told officers she’d been in the bathroom.

The woman, identified as the child’s grandmother, cried when an officer told her that someone saw her grandson in the road, the report said.

Another occupant told officers that he didn’t hear anyone calling into the house because he was on the bed and the window air conditioner unit was running.

In an unrelated report, a 17-year-old male reported on Monday that someone stole his blue iPhone 12 from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Dollar General at 362 Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

The theft occurred on July 27.

He told officers that he was able to track the location of his phone to a kiosk in Lexington County.

The kiosk allows people to drop off cellphones in exchange for cash.

The company that owns the kiosk told the male that a police report had to be filed before they would retrieve and return his phone to him.

The phone is valued at $1,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two trucks parked at the Comfort Inn & Suites, located at 746 Citadel Road, Orangeburg, were burglarized around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Someone shattered a window and stole the following out of a Ford F-150: a brown Mossberg 500 shotgun, a Klein tool bag, a Milwaukee sawzall and a DeWalt half-inch impact wrench.

Someone also broke a window on a 2022 white Ford F-150, but didn’t seem to take anything from inside of the truck.

The value of the stolen items is $1,400.

In unrelated reports:

• A Santee resident reported that her 18-foot Key West center console boat with a Yamaha motor was missing from the dock of her Huran Lane home on Tuesday.

Officers with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources located the boat in the waterway and returned it to her.

It is valued at $80,000.

• Two side-by-side vehicles were reported stolen from an Old State Road home in Santee on Tuesday.

The orange Kubota RTV 500 and Polaris Ranger 500 are valued at $17,000.