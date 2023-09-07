Investigators are looking for a male who allegedly vandalized the storage room of a car wash near Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve obtained very clear video of this subject as he approached the property,” Ravenell said in a release. “If anyone knows who he is, we’d appreciate a call.”

Employees of the Tidal Wave car wash on North Road realized on June 6 someone had entered a storage room.

Inside the storage room, several boxes had been rummaged through and light fixtures had been damaged.

The subject is described as a white male wearing black shorts, brown boots and a black hat turned backwards.

He also had on a black T-shirt bearing “#ALL IN” on the front and “COACH” on the back.

Anyone with any information on the subject is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.