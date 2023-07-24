Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A pedestrian was robbed at gunpoint by four young males in a car, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The robbery occurred at 3:15 a.m. Thursday as the pedestrian was walking along Whittaker Parkway outside Orangeburg.

A black sedan pulled up ahead of him and four males got out.

One of the males pulled a handgun and pointed it at the pedestrian as the others searched him for any items of value.

The man was robbed of his $85 TCL cellphone, the report said.

After a short fight, the robbers left the scene.

In an unrelated incident report, an Orangeburg woman reported Thursday that someone stole a check that she mailed and changed it.

The woman mailed a $1,000 check through the U.S. Postal Service on June 11.

The intended recipient never received the woman’s check.

Her bank statement later showed that the check had apparently been altered and the amount changed to $1,806.27. The check was deposited using a mobile device.

The woman then received a call from her bank on July 10 stating that someone tried to electronically deposit a check, which she’d not written, in the amount of $4,910.63. The bank flagged it as fraudulent.

The woman plans to file charges once a suspect is identified.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Officers found a car on its side at 1 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report. They found beer bottles inside, but no driver.

A passing motorist spotted the silver Nissan Altima on its side on Columbia Road near Dantzler Street.

The unoccupied car had collided with and “completely destroyed” the lower portion of a utility pole owned by the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities.

The utility pole remained standing only because it was leaning on the overturned car.

The car’s airbags were deployed and the inside of the car had a “very strong odor of alcohol emitting” from it, the report states.

The officers found several beer bottles inside the car and on the ground near the passenger’s side window. There was also vomit.

The car’s driver was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched the nearby streets for anyone familiar with the overturned car.

In the area of Summers Avenue and Berry Street, officers found a pedestrian who said he was looking for a friend who’d been in a traffic collision on Columbia Road.

The man told officers that he and his friend had been at a bar when someone “jumped” his friend, the report states.

That caused his friend to leave the bar in a hurry, he said.

A little while later, the man’s friend called him and said he’d return to the scene of the collision. Officers say the friend never showed up.

The cost to replace the utility pole is $7,000. The car also damaged a fence, the report said.

In an unrelated incident report, a male pedestrian was injured on Wilson Street near Ellis Avenue after someone driving a small, white truck struck him and left the scene.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to MUSC Health-Orangeburg for treatment of his injuries.

Dispatchers noted that the man has an outstanding bench warrant through the agency. Officers decided not to serve the warrant to him due to his injuries and need for treatment.