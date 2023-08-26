Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 26-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of tying a pit bull-type of dog to a rope on a hot day. The dog later died.

Erline Mitchell, of Pendarvis Street, was is charged with animal cruelty. She was taken into custody on Tuesday.

A concerned citizen reported seeing a dog with no food, water or shelter on Dantzler Street around 1:30 p.m. on July 14, according to an incident report.

Officers said the dog was on its side and unresponsive.

The dog had a rope around its neck that was tied similar to a noose, the report said. The other end of the rope was wrapped around a fence post, which allegedly “caused the noose around the dog’s neck to tighten.”

An officer moved the dog around the fence post to loosen the noose, but the dog was already dead.

A neighbor reported seeing a woman with the dog around 6 a.m.

Officers claim they found the woman on Pendarvis Street.

The woman allegedly told officers that it wasn’t her dog, but then admitted she bathed and cared for the dog.

Officers claim she also admitted to tying the dog to the post to prevent it from following her back home.

An officer asked the woman why she didn’t leave water, food or shelter for the dog, the report states.

The woman allegedly admitted that she should’ve left the dog with water, food and shelter.

If convicted, Mitchell faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In an unrelated report, an 18-year-old man was injured when he drove his bicycle into the side of an SUV driven by a person delivering pizzas, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Maple Street and Fletcher Street at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver reported that the bicyclist ran a stop sign and into her 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

She got out of her SUV and checked on the bicyclist.

The bicyclist allegedly told her that his arm popped out of joint, but he was able to pop it back into place, according to the report.

The bicyclist then left the intersection.

Moments later, the bicyclist called 911 for help.

He allegedly told officers that he was cycling on Fletcher Street, heading to Maple Street. He looked both ways before crossing the intersection but didn’t see the SUV until the last moment.

Nearby city-owned surveillance cameras recorded the incident.