Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man went to meet an online acquaintance at a motel, but was robbed at gunpoint instead, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. June 30 at the Southern Lodge motel, located at 3616 St. Matthews Road outside Orangeburg.

The man told deputies that he was communicating with a woman online and they decided to meet at the motel.

A woman knocked on the man’s motel door, but it wasn’t the woman he’d been talking to online.

The woman at the door told him that the woman online sent her to talk to him first.

The man continued to talk with the woman and they agreed to engage intimate activity, but she requested money, the report said.

He took the woman to an ATM and withdrew $200.

When they returned to the motel room, the woman said her sister was involved in an accident across the street.

The woman stepped outside, leaving the door slightly open.

As soon as the woman went outside, two strangers – both men – entered his motel room.

One of the strangers pointed a gun at the man and demanded that he give them everything.

He gave the strangers the $200. The gunman also demanded that he transfer $800 via Cash App, so the man complied.

The gunman also took the man’s phones.

Security cameras recorded the two strangers leaving the motel on foot, walking toward Citadel Road.

In other reports:

• On July 6, the manager of the Scotchman/Exxon, located at 2267 Homestead Road, Bowman, reported that someone stole $8,537.05 from the business through multiple deposits and ATM withdrawals.

The manager said a suspect admitted to the theft and paid back $2,000 of the amount.

• Someone broke into a Willing Lakes Court home in Orangeburg on June 30.

The burglar stole several pairs of shoes and a Microsoft Xbox 360.

The value of the shoes and gaming console is $2,151.

• A woman stole a tote bag containing electronics and other valuables inside Starbucks, located at 2795 North Road, on June 30.

The Starbucks manager said she put her tote bag on a table. The bag contained her keys, an Apple iPad, a Starbucks-owned Macbook Air, two pairs of Apple Air pods and some documents.

The store got busy and the manager stepped away from the bag. When she returned, it was gone.

Video surveillance shows a woman taking the bag out of the store.

The value of the bag and its contents is $2,974.99.

• A car trailer was reported stolen from a Bunch Ford Road residence on July 6. The value of the trailer is $1,800.

• An air compressor, marquee letters and a tool set were stolen from a Haskwar Road shed in Eutawville.

The theft was reported on July 6. The items are valued at $1,650.