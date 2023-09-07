Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 30-year-old Orangeburg mother is accused of leaving her four children alone in a hotel for several hours, according to warrants.

Victoria Nikat’a Grant was charged Sunday afternoon with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Officers were called to the Southern Lodge, located at 1017 Chestnut Street, after a hotel employee discovered the four children alone in a hotel room around 12:40 p.m., according to the incident report. The children are ages 13, 8, 6 and 4.

The oldest child told the hotel manager that her mother took her phone away and there wasn’t any way to try to call her, according to the report.

The children were visibly upset when officers arrived, the report said.

The oldest child claimed that Grant left the hotel to get food for everyone. The children also allegedly told officers that an unknown man stayed with them during the night.

Grant arrived on the scene a while after officers got there.

She allegedly told officers that her cousin was supposed to be watching the children until she returned.

The officers placed the children with another family member. Grant allegedly became “very irate” when that was explained to her.

In an unrelated report, several agencies searched the area near Hillcrest Street and Hydrick Avenue after someone fled the scene of a crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol said the crash occurred as it tried to stop a vehicle. Troopers sought the help of other agencies with the search for the driver.

ODPS officers set up a perimeter near the scene of the crash. The area included Hillcrest Street, Lakeside Drive and the area behind the Prince of Orange Mall, located on Chestnut Street.

Officers brought a police dog to the scene.

The dog led officers through the woods, where they found shoe and boot prints.

The dog later led officers to a freshly discarded orange shirt. Troopers confirmed the shirt belonged to the driver they were seeking.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the scene with bloodhounds to give a break to the ODPS dog.

Meanwhile, a Lakeside Drive couple reported seeing a shirtless man walking into backyards.

Officers patrolled the area, but weren’t able to find the man.

Bloodhounds led officers in an area behind the Prince of Orange Mall, but they weren’t able to find the man.