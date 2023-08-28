A 42-year-old Orangeburg man is in prison for killing someone at a balloon release held in remembrance of a toddler who had been shot and killed only days earlier.

Robert Jamison III, also known as “Third,” pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

The Sullens Court man was originally charged with murder in the shooting death of 41-year-old Lenard Lamonte Demore.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced Jamison to prison for 15 years. After he serves 12 years, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.

Taylor gave Jamison credit for having already served 549 days in jail.

Jamison’s charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime was dismissed.

Jamison killed Demore on Oct. 16, 2021, on Jamison Avenue during a memorial balloon release for 2-year-old Zyon Sa’eed Randolph. Randolph was killed when a bullet struck him in the head just five days before.

Witnesses told Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators that they saw Jamison go to his truck and retrieve an AR-style rifle. He held it by his side as he approached Demore and shot him.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Derian Jamar Clark, 28, of 130 Oriole Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension, habitual traffic offender status.

Taylor sentenced him to five years in prison. Because Clark already served one day in jail, his sentence was suspended to three years of probation.

His charges of first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana and third or subsequent DUS, license not suspended for DUI, were dismissed.

• James Cleckley, 71, of 237 H and S Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gambling device.

Taylor sentenced him to one year in prison. Because Cleckley had already served two weeks in jail, Taylor suspended his term to six months of probation.

• Joel Rosado Cruz, 38, of 3944 Lymond Drive, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, although he was originally charged with first-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. Because Cruz already served 117 days in jail, his sentence was suspended to two years of probation.

Cruz was ordered to complete a domestic violence intervention program.

His charges of kidnapping and stalking were dismissed.

• Daniel Anthony Edwards, 27, of 358 Greatview Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to two years in prison. Because Edwards already served 45 days in jail, his sentence was suspended to two years of probation.

Edwards was also ordered to pay restitution and complete a domestic violence intervention program.

Edwards’ charge of malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less was dismissed.

• Andrey Leonard Gadson, 42, of 659 Saluda Avenue, Fairfax, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison. Because Gadson already served 30 days in jail, his sentence was suspended to two years of probation.

• Steven Ward Rutland, 61, of 1850 Longwood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

Taylor sentenced him to six months of probation and random drug/alcohol testing.

• Aaron Devon Ryant, 32, of 1301 Glover Street. Apt. C, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-offense failure to stop for blue lights and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Taylor sentenced him to 15 months in prison and gave him credit for having already spent that time in jail.

The following charges were dismissed: two counts of third or subsequent offense DUS, license not suspended for DUI, and one count each of use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, second-degree domestic violence and unlawful carrying of a pistol.