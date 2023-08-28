Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 26-year-old Orangeburg man is charged with forgery valued less than $10,000 and bank fraud.

Kristopher Michael Johnson was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Warrants claim Johnson deposited a counterfeit check, in the amount of $4,820, at a local bank in April 2021.

Investigators believe Johnson immediately withdrew $4,408.79 and then conducted several smaller debits until the account was depleted.

Warrants claim that days later, he conducted a mobile check deposit in the amount of $4,648.51.

The bank lost $4,648.51.

If Johnson is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Holly Hill Police Department

Surveillance cameras recorded someone stealing a truck at 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 18, according to an incident report.

A 2019 white Ford F-550 flatbed truck was stolen from the rear parking lot of Holly Hill Farm Center, located at 314 Railroad Avenue.

The truck thief also “busted through the rear gate,” the report states.

Surveillance video shows the truck turning right onto Railroad Avenue, heading out of the town limits.

The value of the truck is $52,000.