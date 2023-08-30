The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking two men who are wanted in separate incidents.

The agency says both men have outstanding warrants.

Michael Theron Darby Jr., 20, is sought in an alleged aggravated assault that took place on March 20, 2022 at a Wolfe Trail Road apartment.

Darby is medium-complexioned Black man who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 128 pounds.

Ricardo Jones, 37, is sought in an alleged assault and battery case that occurred on Rome Street on Aug. 29, 2021.

Jones is a light-complexioned Black man, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

If anyone has information about these men, they are asked to contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812. Tips may also be sent using the Tip411 phone application or by texting tips to 847411 from a mobile device. Anonymous tips can be provided.