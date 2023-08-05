Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 19-year-old pregnant Orangeburg woman is undergoing treatment for scratches and bites she received from a dog, according to an incident report.

The incident happened on Windsor Street just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman’s mother told officers that she, her daughter and another person were standing outside talking to neighbors.

The neighbors’ minor children opened a door and let a blue pit bull outside, the report said.

The mother claimed the dog immediately ran toward her, her daughter and the other person.

The three attempted to retreat into the mother’s house, but the dog allegedly jumped on the 19-year-old and pushed her to the ground.

The mother and others worked to “extract the dog” from her daughter. One of the minor neighbors retrieved the dog, the report said.

Orangeburg County EMS took the woman by ambulance to MUSC-Orangeburg.

The owner of the dog allegedly told police that she’s only had the year-old pit bull for six months and was uncertain of its vaccination history.