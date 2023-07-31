Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 34-year-old Orangeburg woman is accused of faking refunds to steal money from an Orangeburg business.

Rebecca Monique Jamison, of Russell Street, is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent worth more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. She was taken into custody on Thursday.

Jamison was an employee of Edisto Vision Center, located at 915 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an incident report.

The business owner began to suspect a problem when his bank notified him of refund requests for $500 and $2,000. The requests were made on July 17.

He asked the bank to not process the refunds.

He obtained the times the refunds were requested and compared those times with video surveillance footage.

He claims the video shows Jamison typing numbers into a credit card machine at the same time the refunds were being requested.

A warrant accuses Jamison of conducting several fraudulent refund transactions in June and July. The transactions allegedly ranged from $400 to $2,000, with an estimated total of $8,735 stolen.

ODPS redacted a large portion of the incident report.

If convicted of the felony charge, Jamison faces up to five years in prison and a fine.