Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 42-year-old Leesville man is accused of stealing at least $591,907.95 from his job. He also allegedly failed to return company-owned electronic devices after he was terminated.

Federal agents took David Michael Holder Jr. into custody on Tuesday on the charge of bank fraud.

Holder’s indictment accuses him of committing bank fraud from January 2017 through November 2019.

Holder was employed at Carolina Bridge Co., located at 748 Broughton Street, according to an ODPS incident report. He was hired by the company in May 2015.

During his employment as a supervisor, the company issued him a debit card to be used only for purchases related to the project he and his crew were constructing at the time of the purchase, the indictment states.

He’s accused of using the company-issued debit card to make cash withdrawals from an ATM instead of purchasing goods from an actual retailer or other business.

“Many, if not most, of these withdrawals were not for the purchase of goods or materials to be used for the benefit of the company, but for David Michael Holder Jr.’s benefit,” the indictment claims.

It goes on to accuse him of “justifying the withdrawals by presenting fraudulent handwritten receipts to the company. Many of those receipts were clearly written in the same receipt book(s).”

ODPS charged Holder with third or subsequent breach of trust valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 because he allegedly didn’t return a company-owned Apple iPad Pro and Apple iPhone 8 after Carolina Bridge Co. fired him on Nov. 15, 2019.

According to his warrant, the Apple iPad Pro was recovered at Palmetto Gold & Pawn in Lexington where it had allegedly been pawned by Holder’s wife on Nov. 21, 2019.

The iPhone and iPad are valued at $2,200.

If convicted on the federal charge alone, Holder faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

In an unrelated report, an employee of the DORA Farmers’ Market Pavilion, located at 1326 Russell Street, reported on Tuesday that someone stole the following items from a secured storage area: a silver-colored cart, a yellow Dollar General shopping cart, a small rolling cooler, a carbon dioxide canister, an unknown amount of beer, a container filled with in-store currency chips and 360 cans of soda.

The value of the stolen items is $600.