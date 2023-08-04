Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Boulevard Street credit union lost $1,534.90 after a woman allegedly used a dead man’s debit card to withdraw cash, according to an incident report.

CPM Federal Credit Union’s bank inspector launched an investigation on July 3 after a woman allegedly withdrew $500 using a debit card belonging to a man who died on June 30.

The woman allegedly used the dead man’s bank card again to withdraw $600 from the ATM on July 11.

The branch manager reported that the man was receiving Social Security payments in his account before and after his death.

The Social Security Administration recalled the money it sent to the man after his death. His account is now empty.

The incident was reported Wednesday.