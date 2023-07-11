Cassie Michelle Proctor, 43, of 317 Peele Court, Swansea, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced her to 10 years in prison. Because she’d already served two days in jail, the remainder of the term was suspended to four years of probation.

She was also ordered to pay restitution.

Proctor’s following charges were dismissed: two counts of criminal conspiracy and one count each of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, malicious injury to real property valued $2,000 or less, grand larceny valued $10,000 or more, safecracking and second-degree domestic violence.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Ariel Luva Chavis, 23, of 126 Wesmoor Road, North, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery valued $10,000 or less.

Taylor sentenced her to one day in jail and gave her credit for time served.

Chavis’ charges of receiving stolen goods valued $2,000 or less and forgery valued $10,000 or less were dismissed.

• Brian Antonio Favor, 40, of 105 Asmond Lane, St. Matthews, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for 30 months, giving him credit for having already served 483 days in jail.

Favor also violated his probation term from a previous offense.

• Breasia Nicole Garner, 20, of 681 Seawright Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance, although she was originally charged with first-offense possession of cocaine.

Taylor sentenced her to eight days in jail, but gave her credit for time served.

• Kahlil Desean Mitchell, 30, of 134 Terry Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery, financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less during a six-month period and possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 or less, although he was originally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years. Because Mitchell already served three days in jail, the term was suspended to three years of probation.

• Dwanrhea Sharnete Williams, 48, of 138 Millwood Farm Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to failure to pay taxes, file a return and keep records, although the original charge was evasion of a tax or property assessment or payment.

Taylor sentenced Williams to one day in jail. Williams was given credit for time served.

• Carroll Wardell Evans III, 33, of 1381 Hard Pinch Road, Moncks Corner, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation. He also ordered Evans to pay restitution.

Evans’ charges of unlawful operation of a chop shop, falsifying VIN intending to conceal identity and criminal conspiracy were dismissed.

• Gregory Marquese Gethers, 32, of 13110 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct, although his was originally charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Griffith ordered him to pay a $100 fine within 90 days or serve one day in jail.

• Deandre Harrison, 38, of 838 Breezy Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to forgery valued at $10,000 or less.

Griffith sentenced him to 24 months in prison, suspended to 48 months of probation and payment of restitution.

• Michael Douglas Henderson, 57, of 135 Frazier Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, although he was originally charged with second-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI.

Griffith sentenced him to 18 months in prison. Because he’d already served 57 days in jail, the term was suspended to 18 months in prison.

Henderson’s following charges were dismissed: two counts of failure to obey traffic control devices and one count of disregarding a stop sign.

• Jimmy Charles McCormick Jr., 35, of 1007 Woolbright Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Griffith sentenced him to 12 days in prison. Because he’d already served four days in jail, the remainder of his term was suspended to 12 months of probation.

McCormick’s charges of first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI and reckless driving were dismissed.

• Joe Holland Ryan, 36, of 4557 Nelson Ferry Road, Summerton, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Griffith sentenced him to two days in jail and gave him credit for time served.

• Trevaughn Williams, 53, of 764 Antioch Road, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Griffith sentenced him to prison for 18 months. Because he’d already served seven days in jail, the term was suspended to 18 months of probation.

Williams’ following charges were dismissed: first-offense DUS license not suspended for DUI, first-offense possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, first-offense possession of scheduled drugs and first-offense DUI less than .10.