Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg woman reported Wednesday that someone is taking mail from her mailbox, opening the mail, licking it and placing it back into the mailbox.

No mail is missing from her mailbox, an incident report said.

In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg woman reported that someone stole her Glock 22 handgun from her Baugh Street house.

She didn’t know if it was taken on Wednesday or up to three months ago.

The value of the gun is $540.

Holly Hill Police Department

A Jasmine Lane woman reported on July 12 that someone stole three silver tea kettles.

The theft took place sometime between June 23 and July 6.

The kettles are valued at $5,000.