A 22-year-old man’s body was discovered early Thursday after a woman heard several gunshots, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office report released Friday.

The woman reported hearing five or six gunshots around 6 a.m. on Walker Drive in the Eutawville area, according to the redacted report.

She noticed a man lying face down in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block, according to the redacted report.

She also reported that the man’s body was near a 2007 white Honda Accord. The incident report states the car is registered to a Holly Hill woman.

The Goose Creek man has family connections to Holly Hill. His name has not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office wants to speak with two persons of interest.

Late Thursday night, the sheriff’s office provided a photo of a man and a woman to news media and asked anyone with information about the man and woman to notify law enforcement.

The agency didn’t refer to the man and woman as suspects.

Anyone who has information about the two persons of interest or the case in general may contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.