Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man claims that a gunman robbed him of the money his ex-girlfriend wanted.

The man said the incident began when his ex-girlfriend called and asked for money, according to an incident report.

He refused, saying he had bills to pay. The ex-girlfriend said she and her male friend were going to visit the man’s Langley Road home outside Orangeburg.

The ex-girlfriend knocked on the man’s door at 3 a.m. Tuesday, the report said. The man opened the door and then sat in his bedroom.

The man claims his ex-girlfriend stood at the door while her male friend approached him.

The man said he had $125 in his hand and began telling his ex that he didn’t have much to give her.

As he said that, his ex’s friend allegedly pulled a gun from his back pocket and placed the gun on the right side of the man’s head, telling him to “Give it up.”

The man said he begged for his life and repeated that he needed to keep the money to pay bills.

He claims he ultimately handed the money over to his ex’s friend.

At that point, the ex and her friend left in a tan pickup truck and headed toward Orangeburg.

In an unrelated incident, a Missouri woman contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday to report that she got scammed while trying to buy a car from someone on Capital Way in Springfield.

She told deputies that she saw a Craigslist ad about a 1966 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350. She and the so-called seller communicated for several days.

She sent $650 to a CashApp account that had a name that sounded like an automotive business.

When she checked on the status of her transaction, however, she noticed the so-called seller had changed the CashApp username to a person’s name.

She claims the so-called seller hasn’t responded to her calls or texts since.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 27-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of driving a stolen 2008 Nissan Altima.

Kentrone Devontea Bradley is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

An officer stopped the Altima after Bradley allegedly unlawfully changed lanes in the area of John C. Calhoun Drive and Broughton Street on Sunday.

Someone reported the Altima stolen to the Columbia Police Department on June 20.

In an unrelated report, officers attempted to stop a Kia K5 with plates registered to another vehicle. The Kia got away, reaching speeds of at least 100 mph.

An officer was patrolling a parking lot on John C. Calhoun Drive at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when she noticed the white Kia. A woman was in the driver’s seat and there was at least one person in the backseat.

As the officer left the parking lot, she noticed the Kia was behind her.

The officer radioed a dispatcher and asked for a check on the temporary license plate on the car.

It was allegedly registered to a Toyota Rav4, not a Kia.

The officer attempted to stop the Kia, but it continued down John C. Calhoun, reaching at least 100 mph, the report claims.

The pursuit was called off near Neeses Highway and Cutoff Road.