A 40-year-old Holly Hill is accused of having sex multiple times with a 14-year-old girl.

Malichi Latroy White, of 704 Hutto Market St., Holly Hill, is facing the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A warrant claims the teen has a mental delay and that White was in a position to coerce the teen.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, one of the teen’s relatives took her to MUSC-Orangeburg on May 3 after she complained of symptoms in her private area.

She was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

The teen then allegedly disclosed that the 40-year-old man had sex with her on multiple occasions in April.

The teen claims that the man would knock on her bedroom window at night. She’d then let him into her Orangeburg home through the window, the report said.

A deputy contacted the S.C. Department of Social Services regarding the teen’s claims.

White was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. An Orangeburg County magistrate deferred setting White’s bond to a circuit judge at a later date.

If White is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.