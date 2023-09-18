Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Jewelry and a gun were stolen from a Cordova home, according to an incident report.

A Bridgeside Drive resident returned home on Wednesday to find the rear door open and her safe in the backyard.

She discovered $2,000 in jewelry and her 9mm Taurus G30 were missing.

The value of the stolen items is $2,499.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a Carry-On 6-by-10-foot deckover dump trailer from Orangeburg Tile LLC, located at 1644 St. Matthews Road outside Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Wednesday morning.

The business’s surveillance cameras recorded a blue pickup, possibly a 1980s or 1990s Ford F150, backing up to the trailer before driving away with it attached.

The trailer is valued at $6,000.