Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Quick Street home, located outside Orangeburg, was shot early Sunday morning.

A woman reported that she and her three minor children were asleep when numerous shots were fired outside at 5:46 a.m.

She and her children got down on the floor and she called 911.

A bullet went through the window of her son’s bedroom.

Deputies collected a number of 9 mm shell casings from a nearby street.

No one in the home was physically injured.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a 2001 18-foot Appalachian wood-floored utility trailer from a Livingston Terrace address.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The property owner’s surveillance video system recorded the theft.

The video shows a gray Ford pickup, possibly an F-250, backing up to the trailer.

The driver of the pickup got out, cut the lock on the trailer and then attached the trailer to the truck.

The value of the trailer is $8,000.