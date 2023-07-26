Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot up two apartments containing families with children just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an incident report.

A car was also damaged by bullets at a Corona Drive apartment complex outside Orangeburg.

A man, his wife and their four children were in bed in one apartment unit when the shooting started.

The man grabbed his children and got down on the floor until the shooting ended.

Bullets penetrated the walls of the family’s apartment and damaged his car.

A woman and her two minor children were in the second apartment that was shot.

The woman sought medical treatment due to some breathing concerns, but no one else was physically injured.

In an unrelated report, a Eutawville man reported on Friday that someone stole his 1997 tan/brown Chevrolet S10 pickup from his Roosevelt Drive yard.

It is valued at $14,000.