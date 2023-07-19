Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone broke into a Langley Road home outside Orangeburg on Monday and stole the following items: consumable goods, a Roku smart television, another type of television and a window air conditioning unit.

The value of the stolen items is $1,750.

The manager of the Corner Pantry, located at 3229 Five Chop Road, reported Monday that the cash drawer and inventory have been coming up short over the past few days.

The value of the money and merchandise missing from the business is still being calculated, but is currently estimated at $1,410.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 40-year-old Neeses woman is accused of breaking into a pickup truck on Monday.

Tameka Mack is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle. She was taken into custody at Express Travel Plaza, located at 1935 Old Edisto Road.

An employee of the gas station called police when he discovered his cellphone was missing from his unlocked 1993 Chevrolet truck, according to an incident report. He’d parked the truck at the rear of the business.

The store’s surveillance footage showed a woman pushing a yellow shopping cart, containing her belongings, at the rear of the business.

The woman allegedly looked into the windows of the truck multiple times before tugging on the driver’s side door, opening it and removing items.

Police searched the woman and her cart, but didn’t locate the man’s missing phone, the report states.

If convicted, Mack faces up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.