Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone shot up an Orangeburg-area home on Saturday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A woman reported she was watching TV in bed with her granddaughter at 8:50 a.m. when they heard shots fired.

Glass and debris fell into their room as bullets struck the Sheppard Lane home.

The woman heard tires spinning, but she wasn’t able to see the vehicle.

A neighbor told deputies that she was sitting on her front steps when she saw a dark-colored, older-model sedan “with a messed up paint job” drive past her home.

The car stopped in front of the Sheppard Lane home and someone inside the car opened fire, she said.

The neighbor hid behind a brick wall as shots rang out.

The damaged house has four broken windows and several holes in interior and exterior walls. The microwave was shot.

A car parked at the residence was also hit by two bullets.

The total damage is estimated at $4,150.

There were other occupants inside the Sheppard lane home during the shooting, including an infant. No one was physically injured.

In other unrelated reports:

• A Laughing Gull Drive man reported Friday that someone shattered the rear window of his black Dodge Challenger and stole several items: a bag of clothes, a bag of shoes and a purple Sony PlayStation 5 controller.

The value of the stolen items is $1,550.

• Someone stole a 2003 red Ford Mustang from a Big Buck Boulevard residence in Bowman.

The owner said he left the Mustang unlocked with the keys inside at 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the report. The theft was reported on Friday morning.

The responding deputy later learned that the S.C. Highway Patrol recovered the car following a crash that night.

The Mustang is valued at $5,000.

• The following items were reported stolen on Saturday from a Quiet Valley Drive home in the Orangeburg area: two 32-inch Emerson televisions, a 50-inch Zenith television and an air fryer.

The value of the stolen items is $1,300.

• Someone stole the blower and compressor from the Rheem air conditioning/heating unit at Hickory Hill Baptist Church on Neeses Highway, in Neeses.

The theft was reported on Saturday.

The value of the stolen blower and compressor is $1,500. The damage is estimated at $8,000.

• A Northwood Drive woman, in Orangeburg, reported on Sunday that someone stole her 2007 white GMC Sierra 1500.

The truck is valued at $8,000.