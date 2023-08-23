A 32-year-old man was shot to death in Bowman over the weekend. His death is under investigation, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Sims Bark Company at 172 Arista Road at 5:29 a.m. Sunday.

The manager reported there was a shooting at the job site. He noted there are several apartments on the backside of the property where employees live.

The manager went to the apartments. He walked into a kitchen where he found a man sitting on the floor with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was unresponsive.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and Orangeburg County EMS arrived at the scene.

The coroner’s office hasn’t yet released the name of the man who was killed.

The incident report was heavily redacted.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers don’t have to give their names.